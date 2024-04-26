Kobayashi Pharmaceutical will pay the medical bills of people who became ill after taking its troubled beni kōji fermented red rice supplements.

There have been hundreds of reports of illness, as well as some deaths, among those who took the Osaka-based drugmaker’s supplements, prompting a government investigation. On Friday, the company’s board of directors set up a third-party panel consisting of three legal experts to probe the company’s handling of the issue.

In a Thursday release, the company said it will reimburse costs incurred for medical treatment and transportation for those who needed medical attention after taking the firm's beni kōji supplements purchased after July 2023. Patients will need to provide a doctor's note in order to receive compensation.