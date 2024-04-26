Japanese forestry and lumber industry groups are setting their sights on an initiative to establish an online market for trading trees before they are cut down.

With human-made forests in Japan, which constitute about 40% of the nation's forested areas, entering full-scale harvest seasons, the process of "reforestation," or planting new saplings after tree felling, has faced obstacles, primarily stemming from the considerable burdens placed on forest owners.

The objective of the proposed market is to establish prices that account for reforestation expenses, thereby giving individuals greater incentive to be involved in forestry management and promoting the utilization of domestic lumber.