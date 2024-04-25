New details have emerged over a case of two burned bodies found on a riverbed in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, earlier this month, including the identification of the second body as the wife of a Tokyo businessman who had been identified earlier.

The businessman, Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, ran several restaurants in Tokyo’s Ueno area.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Wednesday through DNA tests that the second body was that of his wife, 56-year-old Sachiko Takarajima. The couple lived in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.