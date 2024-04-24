The former head of the company that owned The National Enquirer told a New York jury about how he killed stories about Donald Trump’s extramarital affairs to boost the former president's 2016 election campaign.

David Pecker, the ex-chief executive officer of American Media Inc., said Tuesday that he agreed to use his tabloids and magazines to support Trump and punish his rivals.

Pecker also described the frantic efforts to buy and bury the story of a former Playboy Playmate, Karen McDougal, who said she had an affair with Trump.