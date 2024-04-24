Investigations into the operator of the Kazu I sightseeing tour boat remain ongoing as Tuesday marked two years since the fatal sinking of the vessel off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido.

The Japan Coast Guard is investigating Seiichi Katsurada, president of the operator, Shiretoko Yuransen, on charges including professional negligence resulting in death. But prosecution of the 60-year-old is not yet on the horizon.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of April 23, 2022, after the Kazu I left Utoro Port in the town of Shari on the peninsula the same day. Twenty people, including passengers and crew, have been confirmed dead, while six passengers are still missing. The Kazu I was salvaged in May 2022 after being found on the seabed off the peninsula.