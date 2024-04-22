The Liberal Democratic Party will accelerate discussions with its junior coalition partner, Komeito, and present its own proposal for political reform within this week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a parliamentary committee meeting Monday.

Days ahead of a crucial round of by-elections that might impact the government's fortunes, the LDP — grappling with a political funds scandal that has rocked the party — will lay the groundwork for an amendment of the political funds control law in the current session of parliament, which is slated to end June 23.

"I’ll persevere in my endeavors toward political reform, bearing in mind the importance of ensuring transparency to the citizens on political funding,” Kishida, who serves concurrently as LDP president, told the committee, emphasizing his commitment to a legal revision.