More unexpected compounds have been found in some of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's beni kōji (red yeast rice) supplements that are allegedly behind a series of health problems.

The health ministry and the National Institute of Health Sciences said Friday that at least two compounds not normally found in the supplements were detected in an analysis of ingredient samples.

A test by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had earlier detected puberulic acid, a natural compound derived from blue mold, in the supplements. Puberulic acid has antibiotic properties, but it is highly toxic and is not usually included in supplements.

The health ministry received samples of beni kōji ingredients made in the past three years from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, and the national institute analyzed those produced between June and August last year. Health issues have been reported among users of supplements with the ingredients made during the period.

The ministry is working to identify the newly found compounds and the cause of the health problems. "We want to identify them as soon as possible," a ministry official said.

According to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, the number of deaths suspected from the use of its supplements stood at five as of Thursday, while 240 people have been hospitalized. A total of 1,434 people are visiting or hoping to visit hospitals.

The company has received 88,000 inquiries about health damage from its supplements.