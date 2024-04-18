Russia is working to undermine U.S. support for Ukraine ahead of the 2024 election, while Chinese influence campaigns aim to divide Americans and undercut their faith in democracy, according to new research from Microsoft.

But both countries’ persistent efforts to shape American politics through propaganda and cyberattacks have been less pronounced during this year’s election cycle than they were in 2016 and 2020, the company said in a report published Wednesday. It also found that widespread fears of voters being influenced by deepfake videos made with artificial intelligence haven’t yet happened, while simpler efforts have been more persuasive.

"China has always adhered to non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington. "Speculating or accusing China of using social media to interfere in the U.S. politics is completely groundless and malicious speculation.”