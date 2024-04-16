The bishop of an ultra-conservative Assyrian Orthodox church in Sydney was stabbed during a service Monday night, in what police say was a religiously-motivated "terrorist incident.”

A teenager who allegedly stabbed the bishop is under police guard at a local hospital after undergoing surgery for injuries he sustained, New South Wales state police said Tuesday. The bishop was conducting a live-streamed service when the attack occurred. Footage showed the 16-year-old male stabbing the bishop multiple times before he fell to the ground.

A parish priest was also injured in the attack. He and the bishop were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Angry community members then confronted police who attended the scene, injuring two officers, including one who sustained a broken jaw after being hit with a brick and fence paling.