The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday unveiled its first poster featuring a catchphrase created using generative artificial intelligence.

The slogan, written in red on a white background, pledges to the public a real feeling of economic revitalization, amid Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida's drive to raise wages to fuel economic growth.

Generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, studied Kishida's remarks and party policy documents over the past three years to draw up drafts, according to people familiar with the matter.

The AI-crafted slogan was chosen after LDP executives screened more than 500 candidate phrases, including ones proposed by copywriters.

"This doesn't mean at all that an election will be called soon," Takuya Hirai, chair of the LDP's Public Relations Headquarters, told a news conference, referring to speculation that Kishida will call a snap general election as early as June.

The LDP will print about 150,000 copies of the new poster and put them up across the country.