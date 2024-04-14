Three Japanese parliamentary by-elections will formally kick off soon, giving voters an opportunity to evaluate the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida regarding its response to the Liberal Democratic Party's high-profile funding scandal.

The official campaign period is set to start Tuesday for the April 28 by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I will demonstrate my ability to deal with challenges such as regaining public trust in politics and responding to economic issues and earthquakes," Kishida told reporters during a visit to the southern U.S. state of North Carolina on Friday.