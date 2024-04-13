A vessel has been seized by "regional authorities" between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, maritime security agencies said on Saturday, days after Iran warned it could close the area to sea traffic.

U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel had been seized 50 nautical miles (92 km) northeast of the Fujairah, an area close to the Strait of Hormuz that forms the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

A British maritime security company, Ambrey, reported a "boarding" incident at the same location but without giving further details.