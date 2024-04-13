The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering launching talks with its coalition partner, Komeito, on a proposed amendment of the political funds control law without first compiling a plan for the changes.

"At the moment, we are not considering coming up with our own plan," LDP lawmaker Keisuke Suzuki, who heads a task force on the possible revision of the law, told reporters at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Friday.

"We should aim to reach consensus as (both the ruling and opposition parties) make their respective proposals," said Suzuki, a member of the House of Representatives, suggesting that the discussions need to be held in a flexible way.