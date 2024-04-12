Jameson Jacques has been living in a makeshift shelter in Haiti's capital with his three children since gang members torched his house, killing his parents.

Like him, many in Port-au-Prince have been enduring a hellish daily routine a month after the announcement of a transitional governing council — yet to be finalized — meant to put the country back on the road toward some semblance of order, and eventually toward holding elections.

The city is a dangerous and chaotic place these days. Walking down the street, it is frighteningly easy to get caught up in random violence — muggings, kidnappings, carjackings, rape or gunfire as gangs attack police, each other or innocent bystanders.