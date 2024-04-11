Three months after the Noto Peninsula earthquake, many victims still find themselves stuck in evacuation centers or damaged homes. And for many evacuees, a nonprofit organization providing temporary pet care has become a lifeline.

Peace Winds Japan, based in Jinsekikogen, Hiroshima Prefecture, has been assisting with pet care in disaster-hit areas since the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake. "We're dedicated to ensuring the safety of dogs and cats," a spokesperson for the organization said.

The organization launched a day care center for pets in mid-February in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, which is among one of the areas most affected by the quake.