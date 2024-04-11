Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented Wajima-nuri lacquerware from the earthquake-hit Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture to U.S. President Joe Biden in a gift exchange at the White House on Tuesday.

Kishida told the president that the gifts — a pair of wooden coffee cups and a wooden ballpoint pen — were "specially made for this occasion through more than 100 manufacturing processes" by a young craftsman who was affected by the 7.6-magnitude Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day.

The prime mister also presented coffee beans from Okinawa Prefecture to Biden, and goods featuring Super Mario characters from Nintendo to the president's 3-year-old grandson.

For his part, Biden gave Kishida a black walnut tripod table handcrafted at a Japanese-American workshop in Pennsylvania, Biden's home state, as well as an album signed by U.S. singer Billy Joel and a woodblock print.

The Japanese and U.S. first ladies also exchanged gifts.

Yuko Kishida presented a set of accessories of Takaoka copperware, a traditional craft in Ishikawa's neighboring prefecture of Toyama. Jill Biden gave her a painting of a Yoshino cherry tree that they planted together in the South Grounds of the White House last year.