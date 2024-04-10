Donald Trump's hotly awaited position on abortion stresses his re-election strategy, even while angering an important part of his base — conservatives who oppose the procedure.

After giving mixed signals for months, the Republican presidential hopeful clarified his position Monday on an issue that is pivotal to the race for the White House. In a video message he made no mention of a national abortion ban and said abortion rights should be left up to the states.

These remarks left some conservative Republicans baffled and furious.