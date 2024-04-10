South Koreans began voting Wednesday in parliamentary elections seen as a referendum on President Yoon Suk-yeol after a polarizing campaign focused largely on resentment, personalities — and onions.

At a polling station in Seoul's Gwangjin district early Wednesday, voters lined up patiently to have their identity documents checked and receive their ballot papers, before heading into polling booths to vote.

The outcome could see the opposition Democratic Party (DP) of Yoon's archrival Lee Jae-myung — victim of a knife attack in January — increase its majority, potentially by enough to try and impeach the president.