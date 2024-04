Military officials said on Sunday that Israel is pulling some troops out of the city of Khan Younis in Gaza, saying it had ended its mission there as the war against Hamas reached the six-month mark.

Israel said its 98th Commando Division had moved out of Khan Younis and the Gaza Strip "to recuperate and prepare for future operations.”

A significant Israel Defense Forces contingent will continue to operate in the enclave even after the troop drawdown in Khan Younis, Israel said.