Twenty-seven people are set to go on trial on Monday for money laundering in connection with the "Panama Papers" tax evasion scandal, which revealed how many of the world's wealthy stashed assets in offshore companies.

The 2016 revelations rocked governments, exposed high-profile personalities, triggered scores of investigations around the world and dealt a blow to Panama's reputation as an offshore financial hub.

The defendants due to go on trial in a Panamanian criminal court include Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca Mora, the founders of the now-defunct law firm at the center of the scandal.