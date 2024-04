A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.2 struck southern parts of the Kyushu region on Monday.

The quake registered up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said.

The quake took place at around 10:25 a.m. at a depth of about 40 kilometers off the eastern coast of the Osumi Peninsula in Kagoshima Prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued.