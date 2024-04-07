The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man of Tokyo's Suginami Ward for allegedly rubbing his buttocks against a water tap, investigative sources said Saturday.

The man has admitted to the charge, saying he did it "to satisfy his sexual desire," according to the sources.

The sources said he is suspected of rubbing his anus against a water tap at a park in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward at around 2:20 a.m. on April 1.

The park halted the use of the water tap and plans to replace it.

At around 3 a.m. on that day, a police officer found the man riding a bicycle with his lower body exposed on a street in Setagaya.

The man was arrested on suspicion of public indecency after a picture of himself taken naked at a park was discovered on his phone.

The police later found a photograph of the man rubbing his anus against the water tap and rearrested him on Thursday on suspicion of property damage.

The man reportedly said he took the pictures after confirming with binoculars that no one was nearby.