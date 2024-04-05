Tokyo/Washington –

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to agree on the creation of a consultative body to promote defense industry cooperation at a summit next week, Japanese government officials said Thursday.

The two countries aim to strengthen joint development and production of defense equipment as part of efforts to deter Russia and China.

The establishment of the consultative body will be included in a joint statement to be issued after the summit in Washington on Wednesday.