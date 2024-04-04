Puberulic acid, a natural compound derived from blue mold, has been detected in Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's supplements containing beni kо̄ji red fermented rice, but the substance's effect on the human body is still unclear.

A total of five people who took Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's beni kо̄ji supplements have been confirmed dead as of Wednesday, while many others were hospitalized.

The government is now investigating the cause of the health issues. While there is a possibility that puberulic acid has led to the health problems, some experts say that it will take several months to complete related surveys.