The Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested a municipal government employee of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday on suspicion of impeding Nintendo’s business operations by sending death threats.

Kenshin Kazama, 27, has confessed to the offense, saying, "There is no doubt about it," the police said.

According to the police, between Aug. 22 and Nov. 29 last year, Kazama allegedly sent a total of 39 messages via an inquiry form on Nintendo's official website, threatening to kill people at the Splatoon Koshien tournaments — events associated with its popular Splatoon Nintendo Switch game — and other Nintendo events, thereby obstructing company business.

The video game company filed a formal police complaint in August, triggering an investigation that led to the identification of the suspect through the analysis of digital footprints. The police plan to further investigate the motive behind Kazama's actions.

Last December, Nintendo postponed the Splatoon Koshien finals and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship, as well as cancel Nintendo Live Tokyo, citing threats leveled at both attendees and personnel.

According to the Hitachi city government, Kazama is employed at a local zoo. In light of the arrest, a municipal official said that a statement on the matter will be released at a later date.