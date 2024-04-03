Former U.S. President Donald Trump called immigrants in the United States illegally "animals" and "not human" in a speech in Michigan earlier this week, resorting to the degrading rhetoric he has employed time and again on the campaign trail.

Flanked by several law enforcement officers on Tuesday, the Republican presidential candidate listed several criminal cases involving suspects in the country illegally in often graphic terms and warned that violence and chaos would consume America if he did not win the Nov. 5 election.

While speaking of Laken Riley — a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan immigrant in the country illegally — Trump said that some immigrants were subhuman.