The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering the idea of suspending the memberships of party heavyweights Hakubun Shimomura and Yasutoshi Nishimura as punishment over a high-profile slush funds scandal involving internal factions, it was learned Tuesday.

Shimomura, former policy head of the LDP, and Nishimura, former industry minister, are key member of the faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The LDP is planning to issue recommendations to leave the party to Ryu Shionoya, former chief of the party's General Council, and Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general for LDP lawmakers in the Upper House of the Diet, Japan's parliament.