A new Palestinian government that includes both Gazans and four women was sworn in Sunday, but is already facing skepticism from its own people.

The Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas is under pressure from Washington to prepare to step into the breach in the aftermath of the Gaza war and undertake reforms.

As he named his new team, newly-appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa said his government's "top national priority" was ending the war. He said his cabinet "will work on formulating visions to reunify the institutions, including assuming responsibility for Gaza."