Authorities conducted an on-site inspection of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's plant in Wakayama Prefecture on Sunday, following an inspection of its Osaka plant the previous day over reports of health problems from users taking its supplement products that contain beni kо̄ji red fermented rice.

The Wakayama plant in the city of Kinokawa was making ingredients out of the products after the Osaka plant closed in December last year. Sunday's inspection was carried out by the health ministry and the Wakayama prefectural government under the food sanitation law.

Beni kо̄ji is an ingredient created by fermenting grain with monascus purpureus, a species of mold.