Experts from Japan and China held talks on treated radioactive wastewater being released from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said late Saturday, in the first public announcement of such a meeting.

The two Asian powerhouses have faced off over the issue since Japan began releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean last August, with Beijing — a major importer of Japanese seafood — slapping a ban on all such products immediately after.

Japan says the treated water — which still contains radioactive tritium and was used to cool the No. 1 plant’s reactors after the March 2011 triple meltdowns — is safe.