Monday marks the start of a new fiscal year in Japan, ushering in changes such as the implementation of overtime limits on truck drivers, construction workers and doctors.

The limits, part of work-style reform efforts, are spurring worries about possible service disruptions due to labor shortages. The situation is particularly serious in the trucking industry, where the issue is called the 2024 problem.

Meanwhile, price increases are likely to continue for foods and other products. Household finances are expected to face growing burdens in fiscal 2024 as well.