A Russian court on Thursday sentenced a journalist to two years in prison for denouncing Moscow's full-scale military offensive on Ukraine, as police in Moscow detained five other reporters over a 24-hour period.

Russia has made on-the-ground reporting increasingly dangerous and illegal since it sent troops into Ukraine two years ago, arresting and fining those who defy the Kremlin's narratives.

A court in the western exclave of Kaliningrad said journalist Mikhail Feldman had discredited Russia's armed forces in a series of posts on the VKontakte social network, the OVD-Info and Memorial rights groups said, citing his lawyer.