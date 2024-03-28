Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visited the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu in the city of Kashihara in Nara Prefecture on Wednesday, the second day of her first solo domestic trip.

Wearing a grey dress, the 22-year-old princess made a tamagushi Shinto ritual offering at the tomb of Japan's mythical first Emperor to report her graduation from Gakushuin University.

Earlier in the day, she visited Saiku Historical Museum in the town of Meiwa in neighboring Mie Prefecture, featuring saio princesses who served at the Shinto shrine complex of Ise Jingu from ancient to medieval periods.

While looking around the museum's exhibit on traditional waka poems by medieval poet Princess Shokushi, she said she looked into the poems for her graduation thesis.

She also visited a facility where visitors can experience games played in the Heian period around 1,000 years ago. She asked an elementary school student whether there are any tips in playing a game of matching pairs of corresponding clam shells.

On the first leg of the two-day trip, the princess visited Ise Jingu, in the city of Ise, Mie Prefecture. She returned to Tokyo on Wednesday night.