Some foreign trainees on technical intern programs in Japan are planning to return home, after being traumatized by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day.

Dian Andrian, from Indonesia, who works aboard a fishing boat based at the port of Takojima in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, was horrified by the quake, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale. "The trauma still lingers," he said, in fluent Japanese.

The local fishing industry heavily depends on foreign trainees amid a shortage of fishers.