U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call Saturday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, using a visit to a border crossing in Egypt to slam the "nonstop nightmare” Palestinians faced in the territory.

"I want Palestinians in Gaza to know: You are not alone,” Guterres said. "People around the world are outraged about the horrors we are all witnessing in real time. I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world: We have seen enough. We have heard enough.”

Guterres spoke to reporters from the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, one of the two main ground corridors being used to transport desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. More than five months into Israel’s war against Hamas, Palestinians in Gaza are facing widespread hunger and deprivation despite a huge international relief effort.