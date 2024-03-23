A traditional morning market in Ishikawa Prefecture was held on Saturday for the first time since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck the region on New Year's Day.

The original site of the Wajima Asaichi market in the city of Wajima was reduced to ashes by a fire that broke out after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake. On Saturday, the market opened as a pop-up event in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, attracting many visitors despite rainy weather.

The pop-up market was set up on the grounds of the Kanazawa office of the prefectural fisheries cooperative association and a local construction company. About 30 shops belonging to the Wajima Asaichi association sold fresh fish, dried fish, "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware products and other items from 8 a.m.

"I haven't been this busy in a while," said Yoko Futaki, who was selling marine products. "I'm very happy," she said with a smile.

"I was about to give up my business," said Yoshie Minamidani, 48, adding that she was "so pleased" to be able to take part in the pop-up market.

A public employee in his 50s who used to live in Wajima said that he was glad to see a shop owner he knew. "I hope (the morning market) will be restored as soon as possible," he said.

On Jan. 1, the quake triggered a massive fire in the Wajima Asaichi area, burning 49,000 square meters, including a total of about 240 houses and shops.