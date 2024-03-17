The United States is organizing a charter flight to evacuate its citizens from Haiti, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday, after weeks of gang violence that has paralyzed the Caribbean country.

The emergency flight will depart from Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second-largest city, as the main airport in capital Port-au-Prince remains shut amid the unrest.

"We are arranging a charter flight for U.S. citizens from Cap-Haitien to the United States, assuming the security situation in Cap-Haitien remains stable," the U.S. Embassy in Haiti said in a security alert posted on its website.