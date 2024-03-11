Luis Montenegro, whose center-right party won Portugal's general election on Sunday according to exit polls, is a seasoned parliamentarian with no government experience who is perceived as honest and competent despite a lack of flair.

Having become leader of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition group, just months after the Socialists won a surprise absolute majority in the last election in January 2022, the 51-year-old lawyer seemed destined to play secondary role in Portuguese politics.

But the surprise resignation of Antonio Costa as prime minister last November in the wake of an influence-peddling scandal thrust the lifelong politician into the forefront.