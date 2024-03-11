Taiwan's top security official told parliament on Monday that China runs "joint combat readiness patrols" near the democratic island every 7-10 days on average, saying Chinese forces were trying to "normalize" drills near Taiwan.

China has in recent years stepped up military activities near Taiwan, with almost daily incursions into the island's air defense identification zones and regular "combat readiness patrols" that included drills by its air and naval forces.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the island's strong objections.