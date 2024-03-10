Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has a long way to go to achieve its target of profits for financing measures to fulfill its commitment to Fukushima Prefecture related to the March 2011 serious nuclear accident.

Monday will mark 13 years since the massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan that triggered triple meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

To make sure that Tepco pays compensation to people and organizations affected by the nuclear disaster and keeps supplying electricity stably, the government virtually nationalized the company in July 2012 by injecting ¥1 trillion in it for a 50.1% equity stake in terms of voting rights, instead of opting to let the firm go bankrupt.