Tokyo-based startup Space One, racing to be Japan’s first private-sector firm to put a satellite into orbit, postponed the launch of its solid-fueled rocket on Saturday morning.

The launch was initially scheduled to take place from a new facility in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, shortly after 11 a.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the halt of the launch or when Space One would try again, though the firm said a new date and time would be announced as soon as it is decided.

The firm is aiming to put a small government satellite into orbit.

Space One had initially aimed to conduct the first launch of its 18-meter-long, 23-ton KAIROS rocket in fiscal 2021, but has now postponed it five times, citing the difficulties in procuring parts amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as prompting the earlier delays.

In May 2019, Hokkaido-based Interstellar Technologies sent the first privately developed rocket into space, but that rocket was not carrying a satellite payload.

Last month, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) succeeded in launching its next-generation H3 rocket, providing a much-needed boost to the nation’s satellite-launching and space exploration ambitions after the failure of its first model nearly a year ago.