Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori wants the Japanese government to clarify its policy on transferring soil from decontamination work following the March 2011 nuclear disaster to final disposal sites outside the prefecture.

"We'll seize every opportunity to strongly call on the state to present a specific policy and a road map swiftly, in order not to create a blank period," the governor said in a recent interview.

Fukushima has decided to host interim storage facilities for the soil on the premise that the soil is stored at final disposal sites to be created outside the prefecture, Uchibori noted. This is the central government's "legally prescribed responsibility," he said.