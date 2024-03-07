The amount of money stolen in social media-based investment fraud cases and romance scam cases in Japan in 2023 totaled ¥45.52 billion, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The figure was higher than ¥44.12 billion stolen in remittance and other special fraud cases, according to the data.

The NPA conducted its first survey on social media-linked investment frauds and romance scams as the amount of damage from such cases surged last year. In romance scams, perpetrators exploit individuals emotionally to trick them into sending money.