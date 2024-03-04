Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday denied an intention to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election in April.

"I absolutely have no such idea," Kishida told a meeting of the Upper House Budget Committee when asked whether he is considering dissolving the Lower House to coincide with three by-elections scheduled for April.

On Monday, the Upper House Budget Committee started substantive debates on the government's fiscal 2024 draft budget after the Lower House passed it on Saturday.