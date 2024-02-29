Takuya Usami, 37, a curator of the stargazing observatory Mantenboshi in the town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been taking photos of the starry skies of the Noto region — which suffered extensive damage as a result of the New Year’s Day earthquake — and posting them daily on social media.

The facility, which is equipped with a powerful telescope, is currently closed due to damage caused by the quake, but Usami is looking forward to its reopening.

“I want to show everyone little by little the beauty of the starry sky, one of Noto’s attractions, and make preparations for the reopening (of the facility),” he said.