Musical theater company Takarazuka Revue has admitted that a member who died last year was subjected to power harassment, a lawyer for the bereaved family said Tuesday.

According to the lawyer, Takarazuka Revue has indicated its readiness to apologize. The all-female musical theater company had consistently denied power harassment.

In a report released last November, Takarazuka Revue did not recognize any bullying or harassment through probes that followed the death of the 25-year-old member of the company, based in the western city of Takarazuka.