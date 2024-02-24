Mike Johnson promised a "well-oiled machine” the night he won the U.S. House speaker’s gavel. Four months later, he hasn’t delivered.

Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is unraveling, Ukraine war aid languishes amid GOP opposition as Russia advances on the battlefield, and the U.S. government is on the brink of a politically damaging government shutdown.

"Over 100 days in, we’ve yet to fulfill and execute policy,” said Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, who briefly served as a caretaker speaker last October after Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy.