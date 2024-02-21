An FBI informant charged with lying about U.S. President Joe Biden and his son told investigators he received information about Hunter Biden from Russian intelligence associates, prosecutors said Tuesday in a court filing.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, a dual U.S. and Israeli national, was arrested last week and indicted for fabricating claims that Biden's son demanded multi-million-dollar bribes from Ukrainian firm Burisma — on whose board he was serving at the time — to protect it from an investigation when Biden was vice president.

"The misinformation he is spreading is not confined to 2020. He is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November," special counsel David Weiss and other prosecutors said in a filing to U.S. District Court of Nevada.