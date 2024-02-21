Seven people have been arrested for operating an illegal gambling website, marking the first instance of an online casino operator being arrested on suspicion of gambling racketeering in Japan, Kyoto Prefectural Police have said.

The suspects comprise men and women in their 20s to 40s, including U.S. national Randall Aaron Asher, a 36-year-old company employee residing in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

The suspects, arrested Sunday, are accused of working for the foreign company operating Dora Mahjong, a membership-based gambling site catering to a Japanese audience, facilitating games and collecting commissions.