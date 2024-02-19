Russian courts have sentenced dozens of people detained at events commemorating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to short prison terms, official court announcements showed, with 154 sentenced in St. Petersburg alone.

Details of rulings published by the city's court service on Saturday and Sunday showed that 154 people had been given jail time of up to 14 days for violating Russia's strict anti-protest laws.

Rights groups and independent media outlets reported a handful of similar sentences in other cities across the country.